This MSI gaming laptop with a 240Hz screen has dropped to $1,400

It's a great time to buy a gaming laptop, even though Black Friday hasn't quite arrived. If you've been saving up for a portable gaming station, one sale at Best Buy is especially enticing: you can get an MSI laptop with a 240Hz screen and an RTX 2060 graphics card for $1,399.99. That's a savings of $500 from the original MSRP.

The full specifications of the MSI GS65 Stealth-478 (great name) includes a 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, a 512GB PCIe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. The 15.6-inch 1080p display is the main selling point, as it can show off games at 240Hz—four times the refresh rate of the 60Hz monitors you're probably used to. There's also 32GB of 2666MHz RAM, while most other laptops in this price range only come with 8 or 16GB.

The laptop's RTX 2060 graphics card won't be able to push all games at 240 FPS, but you'll still get a great experience. MSI's own website confirms that this laptop uses a true RTX 2060, not the slower 'Max-Q' variant. If you're curious about the performance you can expect from this GPU, check our RTX 2060 review from earlier this year.