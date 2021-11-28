This may be the cheapest gaming chair Cyber Monday deal out there at just $60

If your gaming rig is in great shape, maybe you're looking for a Cyber Monday gaming chair deal this year. When it comes to sporty PC chairs, this particular Cyber Monday deal will definitely get you the look without breaking the bank at just $59.99. The BestOffice gaming chair isn't one we've tried or reviewed ourselves, mind, so you're headed into the fog of war without us on this one.

With all this weekend's deals, it's possible you already blew the budget on actual PC parts. We won't blame you if you're just trying to get a chair on the cheap right now. The BestOffice chair definitely delivers on that front, with the neck pillow, black on white color scheme, and a silhouette that looks like you sprang for one of the much pricier options on our list of best gaming chairs. Many of those cost multiple hundreds of dollars, which can be a tough sell depending on how much time you personally spend in front of your PC.

The BestOffice gaming chair does cover the basics: adjustable seat back, seat height, and the convenience of stowable arm rests. You even get the snazzy neck pillow that gaming chairs come with, although the neck pillow for my chair happens to be gathering dust in a closet.

BestOffice PC Gaming Ergonomic Desk Chair BestOffice PC Gaming Chair | Flip up armrests | Lumbar Support | Neck pillow | $79.88 $59.99 on Amazon (save $20)

With a price that low, it's hard to ignore this gaming chair, even if it's a knockoff made to look like more expensive products. It does cover the basics with an adjustable seat and flip up armrests, even if we can't vouch for how durable the entire chair is.

It's important to note that the customer reviews are pretty all over the place for this chair, including claims that it simply isn't durable enough to last more than a year. Keep that in mind as you're balancing the looks against the cost. This may be just a stopgap solution to your gaming chair needs.

Other cons from customers include "can't sit naked in it due to mesh on the seat." Far be it from me to judge how you game, folks.

Even if this particular deal isn't the one for you, we have scouted out other cheap gaming chairs on sale, several of which also come in under $100 with current Cyber Monday deals.