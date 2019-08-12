This LG ultrawide monitor is $78 off for today only

(Image credit: LG)

I've been a member of #TeamUltrawide for a few years now. Even though some games still don't play nice with 21:9 aspect ratios (cough Overwatch cough), ultrawide displays can make both gaming and productivity work much more enjoyable. One of LG's 21:9 monitors is on sale for $251.99 right now on Amazon, a savings of $128 from the original price and $78 off the usual cost (~$330).

The LG 34UM69G-B is a 34-inch display, with an IPS panel and a resolution of 2560 x 1080 (21:9). It doesn't support high refresh rates, as it maxes out at 75Hz, but it does work with AMD FreeSync. While the display isn't on the official list of G-Sync-compatible monitors, there are reports that it works at 75Hz with minimal tearing once the compatibility mode is manually enabled in the Nvidia settings.

For display inputs, the monitor offers HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 2.1, and USB Type-C. Both the Amazon product description and LG's own specs page doesn't specify if the screen can be mounted to a VESA-compatible stand, but a few Amazon reviews confirm it can.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.