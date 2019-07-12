This Lenovo Legion Y740 laptop with an RTX 2070 is $333 off right now

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Legion Y740 is one the best gaming laptops around, with excellent performance and a range of models to fit nearly every budget. Right now, you can get the 17-inch model with an RTX 2070 graphics card for $1,646.99—a savings of $333 from the original price.

The specific model on sale (81HH0000US) is equipped with a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM, a 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD, a 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive for extra storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card. The screen is a 17.3-inch 1080p panel with 144Hz G-Sync support.

Lenovo's Y740 also has plenty of connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C), USB 3.0 Type-A, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, Ethernet, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. There's also a Killer Wireless 802.11ac Wi-Fi card on the inside, along with Bluetooth 4.1.

Overall, this is a very capable laptop, though the design might not be to everyone's liking. You can find our review of the RTX 2080 model here, which is identical to the version on sale except for the graphics card.

Lenovo Legion Y740 | $1,646 ($333 off)

This high-end gaming laptop has a lot to offer, and right now it's at a great price. Make sure to use coupon code BFJULY10 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at Lenovo

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.