This Lenovo laptop with a GTX 1650 Ti is only $660 right now

This is a great time to grab a gaming laptop, as there are excellent options in every price range for Black Friday this year. Lenovo produces a few entry-level gaming laptops under its IdeaPad lineup, and one model with a Core i5 CPU and GTX 1650 Ti graphics card is just $659.99 right now. That's a savings of $260 from the laptop's original price.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

The model on sale has one of Intel's new 10th-gen mobile processors, the four-core/eight-thread Core i5 10300H. It's also packing 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD for storage, and a large 15.6-inch 1080p screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For connectivity, you get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C connector, HDMI 2.0, an Ethernet LAN jack, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11AX), Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. There's also a 720p webcam with a built-in privacy shutter, for those Zoom calls we're all doing these days.

The included graphics card is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, an entry-level GPU that can handle most games just fine at the laptop's 1080p resolution. However, you will have to turn down the visual options for some graphically-demanding games, like Watch Dogs Legion.