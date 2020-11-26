This Lenovo laptop with a GTX 1650 Ti is only $660 right now

This is a great time to grab a gaming laptop, as there are excellent options in every price range for Black Friday this year. Lenovo produces a few entry-level gaming laptops under its IdeaPad lineup, and one model with a Core i5 CPU and GTX 1650 Ti graphics card is just $659.99 right now. That's a savings of $260 from the laptop's original price.
The model on sale has one of Intel's new 10th-gen mobile processors, the four-core/eight-thread Core i5 10300H. It's also packing 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD for storage, and a large 15.6-inch 1080p screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For connectivity, you get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C connector, HDMI 2.0, an Ethernet LAN jack, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11AX), Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. There's also a 720p webcam with a built-in privacy shutter, for those Zoom calls we're all doing these days.
The included graphics card is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, an entry-level GPU that can handle most games just fine at the laptop's 1080p resolution. However, you will have to turn down the visual options for some graphically-demanding games, like Watch Dogs Legion.
This is a great option for a mid-range gaming laptop, with enough graphical power to play just about any PC game at reduced visual settings. The 512GB SSD and 120Hz screen are rare at this price point, too.View Deal