This is the cheapest RTX 4080 graphics card you'll find on Black Friday, and it might not stick around

There's no getting around it: if you're looking to pick up an RTX 4080 graphics card this holiday, the deals aren't that impressive. Of the best GPU deals we've gathered, most sites are only cutting prices by $50-$100 bucks, the most elusive among them being the RTX 4080.

Good RTX 4080 deals are so rare that we've already seen one sell out—a $140-off deal for a Gigabyte card at Best Buy. Rest in peace, but the good news is there's a Newegg deal that's nearly as good still in stock: the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4080 16GB can currently be snagged for $1,080 at Newegg.

Just 20 bucks shy of the sold-out Best Buy card. Not too shabby, but be aware that's only after going through Newegg's $30 rebate process and punching in the $20 discount code BFCCY2Z36 at checkout.

As an added bonus, Nvidia is giving away Alan Wake 2 with this card. Of course graphics card purchasing decisions should never come down to what freebie game comes with it, but as freebies go, Alan Wake 2 is a pretty excellent one. It's fun, spooky, and maybe the very best showcase for what the RTX 4080 hardware is capable of right now.