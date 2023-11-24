This is the cheapest RTX 4080 graphics card you'll find on Black Friday, and it might not stick around

You won't find major discounts on the latest GPUs this deals season, but here's the best we've been able to find.

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4080 | 16GB GDDR6 | 9728 CUDA Cores | $1,157.99

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4080 | 16GB GDDR6 | 9728 CUDA Cores | $1,157.99 $1079.99 at Newegg (save $78 with promo code BFCCY2Z36)
It's slim pickings for genuinely good RTX 4080 deals, and this is the best we've been able to find for now. Thank Newegg's $30 rebate offer and $20 discount code BFCCY2Z36; you'll need both to this one down to $1,080.

RTX 4080 price check: $1,189 at Best Buy | Amazon $1,098.99 | B&H Photo $1,189

There's no getting around it: if you're looking to pick up an RTX 4080 graphics card this holiday, the deals aren't that impressive. Of the best GPU deals we've gathered, most sites are only cutting prices by $50-$100 bucks, the most elusive among them being the RTX 4080.

Good RTX 4080 deals are so rare that we've already seen one sell out—a $140-off deal for a Gigabyte card at Best Buy. Rest in peace, but the good news is there's a Newegg deal that's nearly as good still in stock: the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4080 16GB can currently be snagged for $1,080 at Newegg.

Just 20 bucks shy of the sold-out Best Buy card. Not too shabby, but be aware that's only after going through Newegg's $30 rebate process and punching in the $20 discount code BFCCY2Z36 at checkout. 

As an added bonus, Nvidia is giving away Alan Wake 2 with this card. Of course graphics card purchasing decisions should never come down to what freebie game comes with it, but as freebies go, Alan Wake 2 is a pretty excellent one. It's fun, spooky, and maybe the very best showcase for what the RTX 4080 hardware is capable of right now.

