This is the cheapest RTX 4070 graphics card deal you'll find on Black Friday

Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 | 12GB GDDR6X | 5,888 shaders | 2,475MHz boost | $549.99 $514.99 at Newegg (save $30)

Ignore the inflated pre-discount selling price, the fact that this is an RTX 4070 retailing for below the standard Nvidia MSRP is the thing to really pay attention to. This is nearly RTX 3080 performance but with all those nice RTX 40 features. Also, it's covered in lots of shiny RGB, which will be a plus for some of you and not for others, we're sure. RTX 4070 price check: $519.99 Walmart | $549.99 Best Buy

Deals season is the best time to grab PC gaming hardware at year-low prices, but the discounts aren't all that exciting if you're looking to score a high-end graphics card. Most of the sites we're monitoring are offering $50-$100 off MSRP on Nvidia's 40-series cards, with only a few standout sales on the 4070 and 4070 Ti.

The cheapest you'll find either card right now will come from one brand: Zotac. There's a decent $514.99 deal running at Newegg at the moment for a Zotac RTX 4070, and Amazon's offering a $50 discount on a Zotac RTX 4070 Ti.

Those discounts aren't blowing our socks off, but they're something. It's a "if you're getting 4070, you might as well get one now" situation for sure. We haven't seen 4070 deals flying off the shelves, so no immediate rush to grab these before they're gone.

I'm still rocking a 2080 Ti over here, and while that makes me a big deal among the normal people in my life, when I read about the cool stuff 40-series cards can do that mine can't I get a bit jealous. As a performance-first gamer, I really wanna see what Nvidia's Frame Generation tech is like up close, and more generally wish I could benefit from all the games that support DLSS 3.5. I think a 4070 Ti would be more my speed than shelling out for a 4080, especially because I don't really care about 4K.

One bonus to note for the Newegg 4070 deal: you get Alan Wake 2 as a free gift, which just so happens to be an excellent game that'll push your new hardware right to the edge, and then some.