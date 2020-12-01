This is the cheapest RTX 2060 laptop we've seen yet, at just $699

We've seen more than a few excellent Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals on models with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, but laptops with that specific GPU rarely drop under $800. Now you can get a Gateway laptop with an RTX 2060 for the super-low price of $699.99 at Walmart, a savings of $300 from the original MSRP.

The laptop in question is part of Walmart's new Gateway-branded lineup, and manufactured by EVOO. It has a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card (not the lower-power Max-Q variant), 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. The package is topped off with a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, running at a refresh rate of 120Hz. Not bad at all for $700, a price bracket typically reserved for laptops with GTX 1650 graphics cards.

This is the cheapest RTX 2060 laptop we've seen yet for Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Some trade-offs were made to get the laptop to such a low price, but it's still an incredible deal.

So, you might be thinking to yourself, "What's the catch?" The good news is that there's nothing out of the ordinary for a gaming laptop in the $800-900 price range. According to a review from NotebookCheck, the display panel isn't best-in-class and the RAM is only one stick of 8GB, but there aren't any surprises beyond that. The 256GB SSD is definitely on the small side, but both that and the RAM can be easily upgraded later on.

This is a fantastic deal while it lasts, and since this is a Gateway-branded laptop, it even comes in a box with the beloved Gateway cow pattern. You're getting a super cheap gaming laptop and a fun box. What isn't there to like?