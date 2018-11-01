This HyperX mechanical keyboard is just $50 right now

Contrary to popular belief, mechanical gaming keyboards don't have to cost a small fortune. Right now, you can get HyperX's Alloy FPS Pro keyboard with Cherry MX Blue switches for just $49.99 on Amazon. That's a $20 drop from the usual price of $69.99.

The Alloy Pro has a solid-steel frame with a minimalist 87-key design and N-Key rollover. There is backlighting, but only with red LEDs—no customizable RGB lighting. The keyboard's USB cable is detachable, so if something happens to the included cord, you only have to replace the cable (and not the entire keyboard).

You can buy the HyperX Alloy Pro from the link below. Or, if you want to see more options, check out our guide to the best gaming keyboards (the HyperX Alloy Elite is actually our favorite keyboard of 2018).