This HP laptop with an RTX 2070 graphics card is just $1,199 right now

Laptops with Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti and RTX 2060 graphics cards have dramatically dropped in price over the past few months, but if you have been looking for a more powerful portable gaming machine, prices haven't changed much. There was one Asus model with an RTX 2070 for $1,200 during Black Friday, but it sold out almost immediately. Now you can grab a laptop with that same GPU at that same price, this time from HP.

This HP Omen laptop has a six-core/12-thread Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card (the full card, not the Max-Q variant), 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch IPS 1080p screen. HP claims "up to 4 hours and 45 minutes" of battery during mixed usage. The whole device is five pounds in total.

Most laptops with an RTX 2070 graphics card go for around $1,500-$2,000, so this laptop is a steal at just $1,200. The only major downside is that the screen is 60Hz (the 144Hz mention on the Walmart listing is wrong, HP's website confirms 60Hz), so games won't be as silky smooth as they would be on laptops with 120Hz+ displays. Still, 1080p at 60Hz isn't a challenge at all for the RTX 2070, so you can bump the graphical settings to the max in many games and still maintain a solid 60fps.