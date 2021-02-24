This GTX 1660 Ti laptop is just $750 today, which is $250 off

Even though building your own desktop PC (or even buying most pre-builts) is expensive right now thanks to GPU shortages from both AMD and Nvidia, there are still plenty of great deals on gaming laptops. Right now, you can get a laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card for just $749.99 at Newegg, a saving of $250 from the usual price.

The MSI laptop on sale has an Intel Core i7-9760H processor, which isn't one of the latest 11th-gen chips (or even a 10th-gen), but it still has 6 cores and 12 threads. You also get 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD for storage, and a large 15.6-inch 1080p screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Connectivity is also decent, with one HDMI port (4K @ 30Hz), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connectors, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (regular USB), dedicated audio jacks, and a 720p webcam for all those Zoom calls we have to sit through these days.

MSI is using an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card in this laptop, which is a great GPU for the native 1080p resolution. You can get an idea for the performance from our GTX 1660 Ti review, but keep in mind that the mobile version is slower, due to the thermal restraints that come from sitting inside a laptop.

MSI GF65 Thin 9SD-837 | $749.99 (save $250)

This gaming laptop has an Intel Core i7 processor, a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, and 512GB of storage. Enter code 93XQJ79 at checkout to get the full discount.View Deal

The only 'catch' with this laptop is that it has 8GB RAM, while most newer games work best with 16GB or more. Thankfully, upgrading the RAM (and SSD) is easy, so adding another 8GB stick for $40 or so isn't a big deal.

