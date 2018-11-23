This GTX 1060-equipped HP laptop is a fantastic $749

If you're looking for a well-specced gaming laptop right now, this is one of the best Black Friday deals out there by far. It's just $750 for an i7 and a 1060 from Walmart—a bargain considering the prices we've seen lesser laptops floating around for a similar price. Given the hardware, this would make a solid choice for most current games, if you're not too fussed about higher settings.

If you've been holding out, then, waiting for a laptop around this price better than a 1050 or 1050Ti, get on it. A 1060 is still a solid GPU. So far on Black Friday, this is as good as it's getting. Don't forget to check out the rest of our Black Friday deals, as we update it, and you can find other specific deals on laptops here.