This GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card is just $465 right now

Most of Nvidia's GeForce RTX graphics card lineup has been available for several months and appear in our best graphics cards roundup, so we're finally starting to see some great discounts. The RTX 2070 had an MSRP of $499, and now you can get an MSI dual-fan model for $465 on Newegg.

The MSI RTX 2070 ARMOR OCV1 has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, dual fans, a boost clock of 1710 MHz, and support for up to four monitors. The available connectors include three DisplayPort 1.4 and one USB Type-C.

The RTX 2070 is a great option for 1440p and 4K gaming, though you might need to lower settings a bit for 4K. You can read our full review of EVGA's RTX 2070 here, though keep in mind that this MSI card should perform slightly better than that model (as the MSI has a higher boost clock).

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 ARMOROCV1 8GB | $464.99 ($65 off)

This dual-fan overclocked RTX 2070 is $465 from Newegg, when you enter code VGASUMMER21 at checkout and mail in the $15 rebate after purchase. Even without the rebate, it's cheaper than most other RTX 2070 cards. Buy at Newegg

