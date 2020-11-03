This gaming PC with an RTX 2080 is on sale for $1,270

Nvidia technically released its new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card two months ago, but the card has been almost impossible to find in stock since then. However, PC manufacturers are still looking to get rid of their gaming PCs with older GPUs, which means opportunistic sales for us. You can now get an MSI Aegis gaming desktop with an RTX 2080 graphics card for $1,270 at Newegg, making it one of the cheapest pre-built PCs we've ever seen with an RTX 2080, and currently the least-expensive option on Newegg.

The model on sale has an Intel Core i7-9700F processor, which is now one generation out of date, but still packs 8 cores and 8 threads with a maximum clock speed of 4.7GHz. You also get 16GB of 3,000MHz RAM (2x8GB), a 1TB SSD of unknown type for storage, a 650W power supply, a Z370 "Gaming Plus" motherboard (presumably this one from MSI, though the product page leaves out the maker). Pre-built gaming PCs typically have one or two strange or cheaply-made components that can spoil the package, like a low-power PSU or single-channel memory, but there doesn't appear to be any trickery here.

This is one of the cheapest RTX 2080 pre-built PCs we've seen to date. The rest of the specifications are solid, too: 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Intel Core i7 CPU. (Posted: 11/3)

The included graphics card is none other than Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080, the company's first high-end ray-tracing GPU. It's still an incredible graphics card, even with the later introduction of the 2080 Ti and 2080 Super, and it won't have any problem playing every single PC game currently available at 1080p or 1440p.

