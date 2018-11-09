This gaming PC with a GTX 1070 Ti is $899 right now

Pre-built systems are almost always more expensive than building a PC yourself — after all, you're paying for someone else to put together and test the components. But as we approach Black Friday, you can get a SkyTech PC right now with a Ryzen 5 2600 and GTX 1070 Ti for $899.99. That's $200 off the original price, and is pretty close to what building your own PC with the same parts would cost.

The full specifications include an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card, an unspecified 500GB 3D NAND SSD, 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory, and a 650W power supply. This would make a pretty great 1440p gaming rig.

You can buy it from Walmart at the link below.