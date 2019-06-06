This gaming PC with a Core i7 and RTX 2070 is just $1,099 right now

If you're in the market for one of the best gaming PCs (and you don't feel like building it yourself), this is the deal for you. One of the pre-built models from ABS with a Core i7 CPU and an RTX 2070 graphics card is just $1,099.99 right now on Newegg.

The 'ABS Summoner' PC has an Intel Core i7-8700 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 240GB boot SSD, a 1TB hard drive, a 600W 80 Plus Gold power supply, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. Windows 10 Home is also pre-installed.

There's usually one major catch to pre-built PCs, like the main drive being a slow hard disk or an absurdly-expensive retail price. There doesn't appear to be any glaring flaws with this PC, except that the H310 motherboard lacks support for Intel Optane memory and other minor features.

If you built this same PC yourself, it would cost more or less the same price as the ABS PC—roughly $1,100. You could save a bit of money if you went with a cheaper case and went with an SSD-only setup, but the ABS PC is still a good gaming machine for the price.

