This gaming PC with a Core i5 and Radeon RX 5700 is on sale for $1,100

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to get a new gaming PC, or if you've just been saving up for the right deal, this might interest you. One desktop from CyberPowerPC with a Core i5-9600K and RX 5700 has dropped to $1,099.99 from Newegg—a reduction of $150 from the original MSRP.

This desktop has an Intel Core i5-9600K overclockable processor on a Z390 motherboard, a Radeon RX 5700 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD for storage, an 800W 80+ Gold power supply, and Windows 10 Home pre-installed. Not a bad setup at all, especially considering this build just has one fast NVMe SSD with plenty space to get started, instead of a low-capacity SSD paired with an old school spinning hard drive. You'll want more space in the long term, of course, but 512GB of fast access storage will hold more than enough games, files, and programs in the interim.

The combination of an overclockable Core i5 CPU with AMD's RX 5700 makes this an excellent option for both general productivity and gaming. As we covered in our full review, the RX 5700 is a great graphics card for 1440p gaming, and can even handle some titles at 4K (with reduced settings).