This gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is only $699 right now

The mad Black Friday rush is over, but there are still some great deals at various stores. Now that Intel's 10th-generation mobile processors are widely available, manufacturers are eager to clear out older inventory, which means you can get the excellent MSI GF65 with an Intel Core i5-9300H CPU and GTX 1660 Ti GPU for under $700.

The model on sale is equipped with Intel's Core i5-9300H processor, which is last-gen at this point, but still offers 4 cores and 8 threads with a maximum turbo frequency of 4.10GHz. You also get 8GB RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD for the operating system and games, and a large 15.6-inch 144Hz "IPS-Level" display. Not bad at all for $699, though you might need to throw in an extra stick of 8GB RAM to prevent memory from being a bottleneck.

MSI GF65 Thin 9SD-656 | $699 (save $300)

This is a great price for a laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. You might need to throw in another 8GB RAM for the best gaming performance, though.View Deal

The graphics card here is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, a mid-range GPU that works well with most games at 1080p. We have a review of the desktop version of the GTX 1660 Ti with some benchmarks and comparisons, but keep in mind the laptop version runs slightly slower, since there are additional thermal constraints from being packed into a laptop.

While we haven't tried this specific model ourselves, we did review an upgraded model with an RTX 2060 graphics card and Core i7 CPU. The plastic build wasn't the best we've ever seen in the gaming laptop space, but the 120Hz display is certainly a winner, and the internal fans can easily keep the internal components from thermal throttling.