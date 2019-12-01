This gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 is only $700

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

While it's not the cheapest gaming laptop we've seen this year—HP's entry-level model has been going for $450—the Acer Nitro 7 is a little higher-spec and it only costs a few hundred dollars more. It's got a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, an i7-9750H processor, 8GB of RAM, and it comes with a 256GB SSD (which you'll probably want to supplement with a bigger external drive once you actually start installing games on it).

The screen's 15.6 inches, which they're calling a "travel-ready size", and this is definitely a decent enough gaming rig for when you're on the go.

The Acer Nitro 7 AN715-51-73BU is $699.99 at the Microsoft Store right now, down from its regular price of 1,099.99 and $100 less than its price at newegg.

Acer Nitro 7 AN715-51-73BU | $699.99 (save $400)

A gaming laptop with a 9th Gen Intel processor and GeForce GTX graphics card, and a twin-fan cooling system to prevent overheating.View Deal

Cyber Monday deals

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.

Cyber Monday gaming laptops | Cyber Monday SSD deals | Cyber Monday gaming chairs | Cyber Monday TV deals | Cyber Monday graphics cards