This gaming laptop from Asus with a GTX 1650 is now just $580

Just when you think gaming laptops with Nvidia's entry-level GTX 1650 graphics card can't get cheaper, it happens again. Only four days after an MSI laptop with the same GPU dropped to $650, another model from Asus is now on sale for $579.99 for Black Friday.
The specifications in this model include an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD (presumably with SATA speeds, not NVMe), an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, stereo speakers, and an HD webcam. The screen is a 15.6-inch 1080p panel, though it's only 60Hz—but did you really expect a 120 or 144Hz display at this price?
The GTX 1650 is an entry-level graphics card, so while it's a major step up from Intel HD integrated graphics, you might have trouble playing some large-scale AAA titles. This laptop is best suited for games like Fortnite, The Sims, Overwatch, and other optimized titles. You can get a good idea for how it performs from our review.
