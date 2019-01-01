This gaming desktop with a Ryzen 7 2700X and RTX 2070 is on sale for $1,200

Treating yourself to a brand new PC is one way to start 2019 with a bang, and it will also help with your New Year's resolution to play more games. That is your resolution, right? If so, check out CyberPowerPC's Gamer Master 2787T desktop.

It's on sale at Newegg today for $1,199.99 and comes outfitted with a Ryzen 7 2700X processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics cards, and a 240GB solid state drive paired with a 1TB hard drive. It also comes with a download code for Battlefield 5.

Ideally we'd like to see a more capacious SSD and perhaps 16GB of RAM, but those are both easy upgrades, if and when the need arises. As it stands, it's good value for the money—I did a quick search for parts on Newegg for a comparable build and came to just shy of the same price before factoring in a case, power supply, motherboard, keyboard, and mouse.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master | RTX 2070 | $1,199.99

This powerful gaming PC comes equipped with a Ryzen 7 2700X processor and GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. It also has a large side window to show off your build. Buy at Newegg



