This fast NVMe SSD is just $118 for 1TB right now

Prices for the best SSDs have continued to plummet, which means the days of using SATA-based drives are over for many PC enthusiasts. Case in point: a 1TB NVMe SSD from ADATA is just $117.99 right now, and Newegg is throwing in a $5 gift card with your purchase.

The drive on sale is the 1TB version of the XPG SX8100, which claims read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,000 MB/s. At $117.99, the drive comes out to be around 12 cents per GB—a fantastic deal, as long as your motherboard supports NVMe drives and has a spare M.2 slot.

There aren't many professional reviews of the drive with detailed testing, but customer reviews point to the speed claims being more or less correct. One buyer on Amazon was seeing the exact advertised read/write speeds on their desktop, while another buyer saw around 3,000 MB/s reads and 2,900 MB/s writes.

