This premium EVGA case with an overclocking button is on sale for $70

When EVGA launched its DG-77 mid-tower case in late 2017, it debuted at $159.99, and is actually still listed as such on the company's website. It's seen a bunch of price dips since then, though it's never been cheaper than the $69.99 sale price it's at right now over at Amazon.

That's $30 below what it has usually sold for over the past three months. And if you go back to the beginning of the year, it typically ran $140, before dropping to around $100 in June. Simply put, if you have been wanting this sleek black case but was turned off by the price, now is the time to pounce.

The DG-77 is the top offering in EVGA's case lineup. It is a mid-tower chassis with three tempered glass panels (both sides and the top), a vertical GPU mount to show off your graphics card, and RGB lighting with a control board included.

It also features a K-Boost button for one-touch overclocking. Enabling K-Boost does two things: it locks an NVIDIA GPU at its boost frequency, and ramps the CPU to its peak clock speed as set in the BIOS.

I've spent some hands-on time with the DG-77 and generally liked the case. It definitely has some design quirks—removing the rear expansion port covers is a bit more difficult than it should be—but it's not overly difficult to build a PC in this thing. That's to say, it's not on the level of NZXT's H710i, one of the best mid-tower cases right now. But it's a lot cheaper.