This premium EVGA case with an overclocking button is on sale for $70

Save $30 on the EVGA DG-77 mid-tower chassis with this deal.

Save $30 on the EVGA DG-77 mid-tower chassis with this deal. (Image credit: EVGA)

When EVGA launched its DG-77 mid-tower case in late 2017, it debuted at $159.99, and is actually still listed as such on the company's website. It's seen a bunch of price dips since then, though it's never been cheaper than the $69.99 sale price it's at right now over at Amazon.

That's $30 below what it has usually sold for over the past three months. And if you go back to the beginning of the year, it typically ran $140, before dropping to around $100 in June. Simply put, if you have been wanting this sleek black case but was turned off by the price, now is the time to pounce.

The DG-77 is the top offering in EVGA's case lineup. It is a mid-tower chassis with three tempered glass panels (both sides and the top), a vertical GPU mount to show off your graphics card, and RGB lighting with a control board included.

It also features a K-Boost button for one-touch overclocking. Enabling K-Boost does two things: it locks an NVIDIA GPU at its boost frequency, and ramps the CPU to its peak clock speed as set in the BIOS.

I've spent some hands-on time with the DG-77 and generally liked the case. It definitely has some design quirks—removing the rear expansion port covers is a bit more difficult than it should be—but it's not overly difficult to build a PC in this thing. That's to say, it's not on the level of NZXT's H710i, one of the best mid-tower cases right now. But it's a lot cheaper.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
