EVGA's newest mid-tower cases will help you show off your graphics card

EVGA is best known for its graphics, followed by power supplies and motherboards, but it also dabbles in case design as well. While it doesn't have a robust lineup of cases, the company is adding to it with a new batch of elegant looking mid-towers that allow you to mount your graphics card in a vertical position.

There are four new mid-towers, and seven cases in all if you count the white and black color options. They include the DG-73, DG-75, DG-76, and DG-77. The DG-73 is sole model that's only available in black, whereas each of the rest can be had in black or white.

All of the cases support mounting your graphics vertically with a special mounting kit (presumably a bracket and a riser cable). The kit is included with the DG-77 and is an optional purchase for the other three cases, though EVGA has not said how much it will cost.

The cases feature up to three tempered glass panels, depending on the model. They're very similar to each other, in that each one supports up to four 2.5-inch SSDs, or two 2.5-inch SSDs and two 3.5-inch HDDs, and have room for a liquid cooling radiator up to 360mm. These cases also feature adjustable RGB lighting that can be controlled via software.

All of these cases are available to preorder now at marked down prices:

The cases will begin shipping December 11. EVGA is backing them with a 3-year warranty.