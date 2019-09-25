This Dell PC with an Intel Core i5 and GTX 1660 is down to $700

(Image credit: Dell)

It's not every day that a pre-built gaming PC drops to a price competitive with building everything yourself, but Dell has been slashing prices like it's going out of style. Now the company's lineup of Dell XPS towers are on sale. These are more designed as workstation PCs, but you can get a version with a GTX 1660 graphics card for just $699.99—that's a nifty $400 discount from MSRP.

The configuration on sale has an Intel Core i5-9400 six-core CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB graphics card, 8GB of DDR4 memory, a 256GB NVMe boot SSD, a 1TB hard drive for extra storage, and built-in 802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.0 wireless connectivity.

Dell XPS 8930 Tower | $699.99 ($400 off)

This PC is a great option for entry-level gaming, and it's $400 off when you enter coupon code XPSDTAFF01 at checkout.

The combination of a Core i5 processor and GTX 1660 graphics card should make for a great mid-range gaming PC, albeit one that lacks ray-tracing abilities. In our review, we found that the GTX 1660 can exceed 100 FPS in many popular games at 1080p medium settings, and it stays around 60 FPS at higher graphical options.