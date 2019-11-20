This Dell G3 laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is just $700 from Best Buy

The deals on gaming laptops just keep coming, and Black Friday isn't even here yet. Now you can get a Dell G3 15 gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card for just $699.99. Not only is that $300 below the original price, but it's also significantly cheaper than most other laptops with the same GPU.

The specifications on this model include an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, a 15.6-inch 1080p 60Hz screen, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Windows 10 Home is pre-installed.

This is an excellent deal, mostly because the vast majority of laptops with a GTX 1660 Ti GPU cost around $1,000, and this Dell G3 is a penny under $700. Also, Dell's G3 lineup is easily serviceable, so you can upgrade the RAM or SSD at a later date without too much trouble.