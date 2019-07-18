This Dell G3 gaming laptop with a GTX 1050 Ti is just $600 right now

(Image credit: Dell)

Even though gaming laptops with Nvidia's newer GTX 1660 and RTX cards have been available for months, prices for older laptops with GTX 10-series chips haven't come down much. Even laptops with the lower-end 1050 Ti graphics cards still regularly go for $700 or more. However, the Dell G3 15 laptop with a GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU has now dropped to just $599.99 at Microsoft's online store.

The hardware inside isn't bad at all for this price, especially the 4-core/8-thread Intel Core i5-8300H processor. You also get a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, a 720p webcam, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and 8GB of RAM. There are also plenty of connectivity options, including two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C connector, HDMI 2.0, a headphone/microphone combo jack, an SD card reader, and gigabit Ethernet.

Sadly, the only internal storage is a 1TB 5,400 RPM hard drive, but all it takes to replace the drive is a screwdriver. If you have a bit of room left in your budget, or if you want a speed boost down the road, you can easily get a 250GB SATA SSD for less than $50 these days. Check our our best SSD deals roundup for some upgrade options.

The GTX 1050 Ti graphics card isn't especially powerful, but its 4GB of VRAM means it can easily handle optimized titles like Overwatch, Fortnite, Rocket League, and most indie games. You won't be able to play most brand new AAA games (at least, not very well), but you can't ask for much more at this price.

