This Dell 144Hz G-Sync monitor is down to $350 at Best Buy

If you've been on the hunt for a new gaming monitor, this deal might peak your interest. One of Dell's 27-inch G-Sync monitors is on sale for $349.99 right now, a significant drop from the original $600 MSRP, and matching the previous all-time-low price (according to PCPartPicker).

This model (S2716DGR) has a resolution of 1440p, a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz using Nvidia G-Sync, and both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. It uses a TN (twisted nematic) panel instead of a nicer IPS screen, but Dell's TN panels are some of the best in the business, so you won't be missing out on much.

The monitor also looks far more utilitarian than many other gaming monitors, which might be a nice selling point to some. Not everyone wants a display painted in bright colors with light strips.

