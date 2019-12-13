This curved 144Hz gaming monitor from MSI is a deal at $130

Gaming monitors can get very expensive very quickly, especially once you go past 60Hz models. If you're not looking for the absolute best picture quality, this curved 144Hz display from MSI is now just $139.99 from Office Depot. That's a savings of $110 from the original MSRP.

This is an older monitor, originally released in mid-2017 (hence why it's out of stock at Amazon right now). Still, this model offers a 24-inch curved design, a 1080p resolution, and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. For inputs, you get DVI, HDMI 1.4, and DisplayPort 1.2. It uses a lower-quality Twisted Nematic (TN) panel, but high refresh rate IPS screens come with a higher price tag, and TN is perfectly serviceable for gaming, and preferred by some for its responsiveness.

This is a FreeSync monitor, so the higher refresh rate mode is intended for use with AMD graphics cards. However, there are multiple reports of it working perfectly with Nvidia's G-Sync compatibility mode, once you manually enable it from your GPU's settings.