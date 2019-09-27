This cheap RAM deal gives you 32GB of DDR4 Corsair Vengeance RGB for $187

If you're looking for a cheap RAM deal to give your rig a bit of a boost, right now Newegg is offering 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 RAM for just $186.99 ($100 off). And just to sweeten the deal, the retailer will throw in a free 32GB MicroSD card, perfect if you happen to be the proud new owner of a Nintendo Switch Lite. Even without the SD card, this deal is no slouch, 32GB is more than ample RAM for gaming at nearly any level, and the 3200MHz frequency keeps things moving at a fast clip and XMP 2.0 BIOS compatibility will ensure that you're getting the most out of your shiny new RAM.

Of course, frequencies aren't everything, the timings and CAS latency (CL) can also factor into how fast your RAM operates. Just like in golf, the lower these numbers are, the better, as these will determine how many cycles it takes for your RAM to retrieve the requested data. The Vengeance RGB Pro has a CL of 16, keeping pace with our top pick for best gaming RAM, the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB. Just like its slightly beefier sibling, the Vengeance RGB Pro sports programmable RGB lighting for the truly vain among us, that runs the length of each stick of RAM and can be customized through Corsair's iCUE software.

It's rare that we see memory kits of this caliber available for this price, and the included MicroSD card only sweetens the deal. Of course, this could change in November, so make sure to keep tabs on the best Black Friday RAM deals if you really want to rake in the savings.