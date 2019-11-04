This cheap monitor deal saves you $130 on a 32-inch 1440p Viotek screen

Grabbing a gaming panel on the cheap isn't always easy, but today you can get a 144Hz 1440p curved gaming monitor from Amazon for just $289.99 ($130 off). Monitors with these specs don't get much cheaper than this and are ideal for gaming at virtually every level of competition. The 32-inch curved WQHD display has a maximum 1440p resolution, a 4ms response time and is Freesync compatible. All of the standard outputs are available here, with options for DVI, HDMI 2.0 or Displayport connectivity. The panel itself is a Samsung VA model, so is decent quality.

This particular monitor only features tilt support, and with no way to innately adjust the height or pivot of this panel, your best bet will likely be to rely on the 75x75 compatible VESA mount if you need to make all but the most basic of adjustments. However, do be warned that this is a very beefy monitor, weighing in at a little over 17 pounds, and will necessitate an appropriately sturdy stand if you want to take advantage of this feature. The monitor also features a trio of red LEDs on the back if you're into that sort of thing.

Cheap gaming monitor deal

VIOTEK GN32DB | $289.99 ($130 off) at Amazon

This 32-inch 1800R curved monitor from Viotek may not be a household name, but does have a 144Hz refresh rate and supports resolutions up to 1440p on a Freesync compatible panel.

Unfortunately, when buying components and accessories, a lot of what you pay for is the brand associated with them, but a brand like Viotek has no such ego to bruise by offering its products at such a low price. However, you might want to sit on that nest egg just a little while longer if you're in the market for a new monitor, as we're likely to see some of the best Black Friday deals cutting prices down considerably in the coming weeks and if you want to see how this monitor stacks up against the competition, make sure to check out our guide to the best gaming monitors.