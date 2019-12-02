This big Lenovo laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is down to $1,100 for Cyber Monday

Where to find Cyber Monday deals
Amazon - All the things
Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops
B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs
Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories
Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops
Staples - Gaming Chairs
Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs
Gamestop - Games and Toys
Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories
Newegg - Components and Hardware
Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games
Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops
NZXT - 10% off all builds
Best Buy is selling a Lenovo Laptop with a Core i7-9750H and a GTX 1660 Ti for $1,099.99. That's a $250 saving says Best Buy, but somehow Amazon has a similar, but worse laptop for $1,453. I won't go so far as to say that Best Buy is underselling the deal, but I will say that you should definitely not buy this laptop from Amazon.
Either way, is it worth $1,099.99? If you're in the market for a mid-range gaming laptop and want a big screen (for a laptop), I'd say so. It's possible to find a laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti for under a grand, such as this Omen for $949, but you'd be hard pressed to beat this price when you consider the Lenovo's 1TB SSD, 17.3" 144Hz IPS panel, and 16GB RAM.
It's a trade-off. If you pay $129 dollars more, you can get a very similar Lenovo laptop with an RTX 2060 on B&H right now, but it's smaller. If you're going to do most of your gaming on the laptop screen itself, you might prefer the 17.3" option at the cost of a newer video card. However, the RTX 2060 will come closer to hitting that 144Hz refresh rate. Here's a comparison of the two cards if you want to dig in more.
If $1,100 happens to be the exact budget you're on, you could do much worse. Check out our list of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals to compare. This Dell laptop isn't quite as fancy, but it is $100 cheaper.
Lenovo Legion 17.3" laptop | GTX 1660 Ti | $1,099.99 (Save $250)
You can get GTX 1660 Ti-powered laptops for less, but not with a 17.3" 144 Hz display, a 1TB SSD, and a Core i7-9750H. If you plan to hook up your laptop to a monitor, go with a smaller one to save money.View Deal
Top 5 Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals
- HP Omen gaming laptop with GTX 1660 Ti, headset, and mouse:
was $1,399.99now $949.00 at Walmart
- Acer Nitro 7 AN715-51-73BU gaming laptop | was $1,099.99, now $699.99
- Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 gaming laptop with RTX 2080 Max-Q:
was $2,399.99, now $2,199.99 at Amazon
- HP 15.6" gaming laptop with 1050:
was $649.99, now $449.99 at Best Buy
- Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop with RTX 2060:
was $1,599.00,now $1,229.00 at B&H Photo
