This big Lenovo laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is down to $1,100 for Cyber Monday

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

Best Buy is selling a Lenovo Laptop with a Core i7-9750H and a GTX 1660 Ti for $1,099.99. That's a $250 saving says Best Buy, but somehow Amazon has a similar, but worse laptop for $1,453. I won't go so far as to say that Best Buy is underselling the deal, but I will say that you should definitely not buy this laptop from Amazon.

Either way, is it worth $1,099.99? If you're in the market for a mid-range gaming laptop and want a big screen (for a laptop), I'd say so. It's possible to find a laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti for under a grand, such as this Omen for $949, but you'd be hard pressed to beat this price when you consider the Lenovo's 1TB SSD, 17.3" 144Hz IPS panel, and 16GB RAM.

It's a trade-off. If you pay $129 dollars more, you can get a very similar Lenovo laptop with an RTX 2060 on B&H right now, but it's smaller. If you're going to do most of your gaming on the laptop screen itself, you might prefer the 17.3" option at the cost of a newer video card. However, the RTX 2060 will come closer to hitting that 144Hz refresh rate. Here's a comparison of the two cards if you want to dig in more.

If $1,100 happens to be the exact budget you're on, you could do much worse. Check out our list of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals to compare. This Dell laptop isn't quite as fancy, but it is $100 cheaper.

Lenovo Legion 17.3" laptop | GTX 1660 Ti | $1,099.99 (Save $250)

You can get GTX 1660 Ti-powered laptops for less, but not with a 17.3" 144 Hz display, a 1TB SSD, and a Core i7-9750H. If you plan to hook up your laptop to a monitor, go with a smaller one to save money.View Deal

Top 5 Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Cyber Monday deals

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.

Cyber Monday gaming laptops | Cyber Monday SSD deals | Cyber Monday gaming chairs | Cyber Monday TV deals | Cyber Monday graphics cards