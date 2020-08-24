This Asus TUF gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is on sale for $849

There might be new Nvidia hardware around the corner, but with no indication that new GPUs will trickle down to laptops this year, it's as good a time as any to pick up a new gaming laptop. Right now, one of Asus' mid-range options with a Ryzen 5 processor is down to $849.00 on Newegg, a savings of $50 over the usual price.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 comes in many different configurations, but the one on sale has a 6-core/12-thread Ryzen 5 4600H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Thankfully, the GPU seems to be the full-blown mobile card, rather than the slower 'Max-Q' version—the product page lists a TDP of 80W, which is higher than the Max-Q's TDP of 60W.

Other specifications include 8GB of DDR4 3200Mhz RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD for storage, an RGB-backlit keyboard, and a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz screen. Even if you might have to upgrade the RAM later, that's still an incredible package for under $900.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506IU-NB53 Laptop | $849 (save $50)

This mid-range gaming laptop from Asus is $50 off the usual price. It also comes with 30 days of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

We reviewed one version of the Asus TUF A15 earlier this year, and we ended up loving the 144Hz screen and robust design. Our friends at TechRadar gave the laptop a 9/10 for the same reasons, and Tom's Hardware praised its long battery life and satisfying keyboard.

