This Asus ROG laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is just $850 right now

The Black Friday deals are ramping up, and laptops are getting some good discounts as usual. If you haven't already snagged a new potable gaming setup, this Asus ROG Strix G laptop for $849.00 from Walmart might interest you. It's $50 lower than it was earlier this month, and the laptop was already a great deal then.

This laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i5-9300H for the processor (which has 4 cores/8 threads), an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, a 15.6-inch 120Hz IPS display, 8GB of 2666MHz RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Windows 10 Home is pre-installed. It's a bit disappointing that there isn't 16GB of RAM, but the memory is user-replaceable, if you end up needing a bit more processing power down the road.

Most other laptops in the $850-950 price range have either a GTX 1650 or 1660 graphics card, paired with a 60Hz display. By comparison, this Asus ROG Strix laptop has a more powerful 1660 Ti and a smoother 120Hz screen.

It's worth noting that a few other laptops around the $900 mark may have an Intel Core i7 chip instead of the i5 in this laptop, but the increased graphical horsepower and better display will probably matter more to many of you.