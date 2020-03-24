This Asus gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is just $850 right now

Ever since last year's Black Friday/Cyber Monday season ended, it has been rare to find gaming laptops with Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti graphics card for under $900 or so. Thankfully, one Asus TUF laptop with that GPU has now dropped to $849.99 at Walmart—a savings of $250 from the original price.

The model on sale includes a 4-core/8-thread AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display. You also get a backlit keyboard with 1.8mm travel distance and a "reinforced chassis."

While the GTX 1660 Ti graphics card in this laptop will handle most titles just fine, Asus did make a few other cutbacks to reach the $850 price point. The 8GB RAM is the main problem—some newer games won't work smoothly without 16GB. The 256GB SSD is also small given the large download sizes that come with most open-world games.

Thankfully, Asus makes it easy to upgrade most of the components in its TUF laptops, so you can add more RAM or replace the main drive later if you wish. The product description for the model on sale doesn't mention any extra drives, so it seems like the 2.5-inch bay might be empty. If that's the case, you can put in an extra SSD or hard drive later on, as long as it fits the 2.5" form factor.