This Asus gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 has dropped to $580

There are so many deals on gaming laptops right now that it almost seems like Black Friday has already arrived. Today, Best Buy has a deal on an Asus laptop with a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for just $579.99. That's substantially cheaper than most other laptops with the same GPU, which normally go for $700 or more.

The hardware in this laptop includes a 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD, a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. That's much better than you normally see in ~$600 laptops, where less-powerful AMD processors and spinning hard drives (or at best a small SSD) are fairly common.

Connectivity is also a high point for this laptop. You get several USB ports, an Ethernet LAN conenctor, a headphone/microphone combo jack, HDMI, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi support. There's also a webcam and an RGB-backlit keyboard.

The GeForce GTX 1650 is undeniably a low-end graphics card, but it's still much better than integrated graphics. In our review, we found the GTX 1650 can manage around 83 FPS in Battlefield 5, 73 FPS in The Divison 2, and 80 FPS in Far Cry 5 (all averages at 1080p/normal settings). Performance will be slightly lower with this laptop, since the GPU has to deal more with thermal limitations, but you'll still be able to play plenty of games without hiccups.