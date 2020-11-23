This Asus gaming laptop has a Ryzen CPU and 16GB RAM for only $850

Black Friday is quickly approaching, but many retailers already have some of their deals ready for the masses. One sale that recently popped up is an Asus TUF gaming laptop for $849.99, packed with a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and a 16-thread Ryzen CPU. That's a heck of a deal.

The model on sale is equipped with a Ryzen 7 R7-4800H processor, with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a max boost clock of 4.2 GHz. The screen resolution is only 1080p, which is a bit low for a 17.3-inch display that size, but at least it has a high refresh rate of 120Hz (and you won't have to deal with Windows' occasionally-broken high-DPI scaling). There's also a 512GB NVMe SSD, a 1TB hard drive for extra games storage, 16GB RAM, Gigabit Wi-Fi 5, and a backlit RGB keyboard.

For graphics, this laptop has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. That's one of Nvidia's lower-end laptop cards, but it will still give you a good experience at 1080p with most games, especially if you mostly stick with indie/esports games. Our review of the GTX 1650 has more details, but keep in mind the laptop version has slightly lower performance than the desktop GPU we tried out.

While we haven't tried this specific model ourselves, we did review the Asus TUF A15 earlier this year, which is identical except for the Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card in place of a GTX 1650. We loved the 8-core Ryzen CPU and solid build quality, and the understated design is always nice to see on gaming laptops—not every gaming-related product needs to stand out like a Christmas tree.