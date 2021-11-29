This all-AMD Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal brings RDNA 2 and Zen 3 to bear for $1,250

For the AMD enthusiasts among us looking to catch an entry level, current-gen gaming laptop deal this Cyber Monday, this is certainly worth a look. The Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 Stingray may come with a GPU at the lower end of AMD's 6000-series, but it's a pretty decent 1080p spec for the money.

At $1,249.99 at Lenovo, down from it's usual $1,579.99, you'll be saving $330 on a pretty great Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal.

The most important spec for any gaming laptop always comes down to the GPU, and here we have the mobile variant of the AMD Radeon RX 6600. It's not the tip-top performer among current generation graphics cards, but it'll still pump out good frame rates at this laptop's native 1080p resolution.

Then we have the CPU, and Lenovo has stuck steadfastly to AMD again, rather than mixing things up with an Intel chip. This is the mobile version of the Zen 3 Ryzen 7 5800X (the Ryzen 7 5800H) which can really hold it's own among mobile processors.

This is great entry level, all-AMD laptop that will see you right for the price. It also comes with a camera, and the new Windows 11 OS already installed on its capacious 1TB SSD.

Aside from the great CPU/GPU combo, you're also getting a nice chunk of storage and a decent amount of RAM for gaming. So you shouldn't need to do any fiddly laptop upgrades later.