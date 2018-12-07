This Alienware ultrawide G-Sync monitor is $80 off today

One of the best monitor deals from this past Black Friday was the Dell Alienware AW3418DW monitor (great name, I know) for $720. That might sound like a lot of money for a display, but it has a lot going for it—a 1440p 34-inch screen, G-Sync support, minimal bezels, and more. If you missed out on that deal, it's back, thanks to eBay's current 10% off coupon.

The Alienware AW3418DW is currently $719.99 from Best Buy's eBay store ($80 off the current Amazon price), once you enter coupon code PHLDAYTEN at checkout. It's a 34-inch G-Sync IPS display, with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The monitor is also curved, and has three built-in USB 3.0 ports.

The eBay coupon is only live until 3AM PT tomorrow (12/8), so you have until then to save $80.