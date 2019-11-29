This Alienware m17 gaming laptop is $510-off at Dell... while stocks last

Gaming laptops don't come cheap - unless it's Black Friday. Right now you can grab the Alienware M17 gaming laptop from Dell for $1,899 ($510 off). This High-end gaming laptop features some excellent specifications that make 4K gaming on a laptop a reality. The M17 packs in an RTX 2080 Max-Q with a 6-core 8750H to provide an awesome gaming experience on its 17-inch display. The display may only have a 60Hz refresh rate, but the hardware ensures a steady framerate for just about all modern games at either 4K or 1440p.

The M17 also comes with a respectable 512GB of SSD storage to cut down on load times and 16GB of DDR4 RAM to keep multiple applications running smoothly. In addition to all of your standard connectivity options, the M17 also features USB-C, Mini-DP and SD card ports. Specs like these are typically reserved for gaming laptops that are hardly portable, but the M17 is less than an inch thick and weighs less than 6 Lbs, and while the 5-hour battery life won't give you the longevity to game for long away from an outlet, it does ensure you won't have to remain tethered if you need to relocate for any reason.

Something important to note is that these savings apply to just about any configuration of the M17, giving you the option to upgrade every component with the exception of the GPU should you need the added performance. And it wouldn't be Dell without an included 1-year on-site service warranty.

The Alienware M17 is easily one of the best gaming laptops in its class, but if you'd like to see how this deal stacks up, make sure to check out our collection of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals so you don't miss out.