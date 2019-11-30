This Alienware laptop is $1400 for Black Friday, its lowest price ever, but only for a few more hours

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

At the time of writing this, there's only four hours left in this stellar Black Friday deal on this 17-inch Alienware M17 gaming laptop. At just $1,400, it's the cheapest this laptop has ever been with a total savings of $600—which is a pretty great deal and one of the cheapest gaming laptops with an RTX 2070 that we've seen so far.

The Alienware M17 sports a last-gen Core i7-8750H, a Geforce RTX 2070 Max Q graphics card (which is slightly slower than the regular variant), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Alienware says it's one of their slimmest laptops ever, and despite its size it only weighs about 6 pounds. The only real drawback is that the display resolution is only 1080p with a 60Hz refresh rate. The good news is that you'll be able to max out just about any game you can throw at it, since the 2070 is more aimed at either 1440p, 144Hz displays.

But, hey, it's an Alienware laptop at its cheapest-ever price, so it's a hard deal to want to pass up—especially because the clock is ticking. This deal ends at midnight pacific time. If you're not quite convinced, though, be sure to check out our other Black Friday gaming laptop deals. There's plenty of options, so don't let the fact that this deal is over soon rush you.

The top 5 Black Friday gaming laptop deals

