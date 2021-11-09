This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is now $350 cheaper

The deals keep rolling in as we creep every closer to Black Friday. We’ve seen some nice gaming laptop sales already, but this next one to come up on the price chopping block will save you over $350 USD on this Alienware m15 R6 laptop.

For $2,509 you can pick up a device that’s usually pushing closer to the $3,000 mark, which is a pretty good deal, even for the notoriously expensive Alienware laptops. This is also the beefiest configuration of the Alienware m15 R6 so you get the bragging rights as well as some serious specs.

Alienware m15 R6 | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i7 11800H | Nvidia RTX 3080 8GB GDDR6 | 1080p | 360Hz | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | $2,859.99 Alienware m15 R6 | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i7 11800H | Nvidia RTX 3080 8GB GDDR6 | 1080p | 360Hz | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | $2,859.99 $2,508.79 at Dell (save $250)

This gaming laptop boasts some spectacular looking specs with a very solid Intel i7/Nvidia RTX 3080 combo. This is further backed up with 32GB of RAM and 2TB storage. It's hard to imagine being let down by this machine. Especially since it's actually a wolf. Given the colour choice of "Dark side of the Moon with High Endurance Clear Coat and Silky Smooth Finish" we can't guarantee a laptop will arrive instead of an actual four-legged apex predator.

This 15.6” model comes packing the 8-core 11th Gen i7 11800H CPUs, which we thought were pretty ground-breaking for performance on laptops. This is alongside an Nvidia RTX 3080 8GB makes for some pretty impressive machinery. It’s got 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, which is still more than anyone really tends to need and 2TBs worth of nice and quick SSD. It’s just an incredibly decently specked piece of kit on paper. Plus the screen is 360Hz with G-Sync so you’ll actually be able to see this power running your games.

If you were already looking to upgrade and were going to go for an i7 3080 set up, well now you can for a bit cheaper. For others these might just nudge the price down enough to make it viable and I am infinitely jealous. It’s also one way to get an RTX 3080, even if it is in a laptop.

This Alienware m15 R6 laptop is also running Windows 11 home, which may save you the hassle of upgrading yourself but you still might want to check out how to optimise your system. Given all the problems the latest OS has had since it’s recent launch, being informed is being prepared.

If laptops aren’t really your speed, we’ve been collating the best deals we can find in PC gaming as we ramp up to Black Friday sales. Given stock issues it could be good to get in on these deals earlier than usual.