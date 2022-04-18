This absurd yet reasonably priced 32-inch 4K Mini-LED designer gaming monitor is brought to you by Porsche and AOC

Audio player loading…

4K monitors with high refresh rates are not cheap, especially ones that are mini-LED. So you'd half expect a Porsche-theme 4K mini-LED gaming monitor to pretty much cost as much as an actual Porsche. Turns out, that's not the case.

PC hardware manufacturer AOC and luxury car-maker Porsche have once again teamed up to bring the world a 32-inch mini-LED display with 4K resolution with a 144hz refresh rate for less than $2,000.

Inspired by a Porsche steering wheel, apparently, the Porsche Design AOC Agon PD32M has a sleek look, of which the website says the "bold, streamlined design of the monitor also takes its inspiration from the world of Porsche sports cars."

The PD32M has a 144Hz refresh rate, high for a 4K monitor, along with a ridiculous peak brightness of 1,600 nits on this Display HDR 1400 certified display. For reference, our best gaming monitor, the Alienware 34 AW3423DW , has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and the average gaming monitor brightness is around 300 nits. So that's very, very bright.

Speaking of bright, the strips of RGB lighting on the back of the monitor is a look, to say the least. Settings are changed using a wireless remote, and there's a pop-out headset holder on each side of the monitor that kind of look like little Shrek ears. Joking aside, more monitors should have headset holders, please. Plus it has 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort, 1 x USB Type-C, and 4 x USB 3.2 ports so you have a place to plug in all your gaming devices and still be able to have a spot to charge your phone.

So, how much is this thing? This 'designer' monitor will cost you $1,799, which is actually a pretty good price considering our favorite mini-LED gaming monitor, the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX , costs a whopping $3,000. Both monitors are closer in specs than you'd expect despite the massive price difference.

Still, $1,799 is objectively a lot of money, and let's face it, when you hear Porsche, you are almost expecting to pay a premium. This isn't the first time Porsche and AOC have partnered to make a gaming monitor: Two years ago the combo made a curved gaming monitor with a similar design for around $800.

