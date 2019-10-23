This absolute unit of a mousepad with RGB lighting is on sale for $50

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Mousepads are great and all, but what if you had a mousepad that covered your entire desk in a smooth surface? What if the mousepad also had RGB lights? SteelSeries answered these burning questions with the 'QcK Gaming Surface XL,' and now you can buy it for $10 off the normal price.

This mouse pad was originally released a little under a year ago, and since then it has racked up over 10,000 reviews on Amazon with an average of 4.5/5 stars. The pad measures 35.43 x 11.81 inches (900 x 300 mm), and it has two RGB zones with support for multiple lighting effects (including game-specific integrations and Discord notifications). The effects can be configured using SteelSeries' desktop software.