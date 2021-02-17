This 6-core AMD Ryzen laptop packs in a GTX 1650 and 120Hz screen for just $599

As we have seen over the past several months, and Acer and Walmart have teamed up to offer a line of relatively affordable Gateway-brand gaming laptops that punch above their price class. Such is the case with this Gateway Creator Series configuration that is on sale for $599.

For anyone who has never heard of Gateway, the company pioneered selling PCs directly to consumers way back in the 1980s, and was easily recognizable by its iconic cow-themed graphics on the boxes those PCs shipped inside. Gateway existed as its own entity until Acer acquired the company in 2007.

Low Cost Gaming Laptop Gateway Creator Series | 15.6-Inch 120Hz| Ryzen 5 4600H | Nvidia GTX 1650 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $899 $599 at Walmart (save $300)

There's quite a bit of value here for the price, including a 120Hz display and THX spatial audio. We'd like to see more RAM and storage out of the gate, though it's a cinch to upgrade either one on this model.View Deal

Quick history lesson aside, this Gateway branded laptop sports a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and fast 120Hz refresh rate, the latter of which is not something you typically find in this price range.

This is powered by a 6-core/12-thread AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor clocked at 3GHz (base) to 4GHz (boost), with 8MB of L3 cache, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. It's a respectable foundation, even if not powerful enough to take full advantage of the 120Hz refresh rate in more demanding games (zipping past 60 fps is certainly doable in some instances, though, especially lightweight esports titles).

It also wields 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, neither of which are especially exciting (if not unexpected at this price), though getting inside to upgradeone or both is easy enough—just remove a few screws and pop off the bottom cover.

RTX 2060 machine Gateway Creator Series | 15.6-Inch 120Hz| Core i5 10300H | Nvidia RTX 2060 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $999 $799 at Walmart (save $200)

This Intel-based Core i5 version is a lot more cash, but is more weighted in favor of the more powerful RTX 2060 graphics card, despite having a lower-spec CPU component.View Deal

If you are looking for an affordable gaming laptop with a bit more punch, check out this other Gateway model on sale for $799 (down from $999). It pairs an Intel Core i5 10300H processor (4C/8T, 2.5GHz to 4.5GHz, 8MB L3 cache) with a beefier GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, which can push faster framerates and allow you to enable ray-traced visuals in supported games.