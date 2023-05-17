This 34-inch MSI ultrawide gaming monitor is just $280 and comes with Assassin's Creed Valhalla

(opens in new tab) MSI MAG342CQPV | 34-inch | 100Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $329.99 $279.99 at Newegg (save $50) (opens in new tab)

A 34-inch ultrawide 1440p high-refresh experience for well under $200? Count us in. This is a proper gaming monitor from a big brand and a lot of monitor for the money. OK, it's only a middling 100Hz rather than 144Hz. And the 250 nit brightness is pretty modest. But the price point is awfully compelling.

Time to expand your mind. Or, more accurately, your gaming monitor. Though by extension, your mind. I've said it before: a more expansive screen can improve your gaming power (opens in new tab), and when you can go all the way up to 1440p ultrawide for just $280 thanks to Newegg's sale (opens in new tab), that gaming potential is well within reach.

The MSI MAG342CQPV has a lot going for it, too, especially when you consider the price of some ultrawide gaming monitors, and with this deal you also get a $60 game with it for free. Assassin's Creed Valhalla (opens in new tab) is one of our best rated games and it comes for free along with this monitor, no need to swear on your arm band or anything.

The MAG342CQPV hits a deep 1500R curve, for more immersion than your average 1800R curve, so you can really get your Viking apocalypse on. It may not be to everyone's taste, but there's certainly a pleasure in jamming your face in a 34-inch monitor sandwich. Not least at that 1440p resolution sweet spot.

That's 3440 x 1440 altogether, and when its backed up by a 100Hz refresh that's some serious value for money. Sure it's no Alienware 34 QD-OLED (opens in new tab), but at $1,000 less than Dell's ultrawide beast, you can rest easy in omitting some features, and settling for VA rather than IPS panel tech.

Here you still get the benefit of Adaptive-Sync and 100Hz refresh. That'll suit your average gamer, no issue. It may not be up to standard for esports athletes, but as the included game hints, this one's more for your average RPG player than those who play competitively.

To get the $300 price tag down to $280, just head to checkout and add the code DYLSCSA6275.