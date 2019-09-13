This 34-inch curvy 1440p ultrawide monitor from Acer is $100 off right now

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming monitor or looking for a 1440p screen to flex that new hardware, Newegg is currently offering the Acer ED347CKR for $399.99 ($100 off). This particular panel is a curved, 34-inch UW-QHD—that's 1440p ultrawide—screen that pushes 100Hz refresh rates supported by AMD's FreeSync to help cut down on screen tearing. This is perfect for blazing-fast competitive games with lower requirements like Overwatch, but still provides an excellent platform for higher-end games you want to keep locked at 60 FPS like Gears 5.

Before you get carried away, you may want to make sure that your rig can handle pushing out higher resolutions faster than 100Hz. While gaming at 1440p does look undeniably awesome, especially on a curved screen, you could be better served by investing in a high-refresh 1080p panel instead and capitalizing on the savings there. Or you can tone down a game's resolution to take advantage of those faster refresh rates, just don't take it too far.

This monitor also features HDMI, DP and DVI display inputs, as well as 4 USB-A ports and a single input for USB-C to help with cable routing. And the curved panel with VESA mounts makes this monitor a clever edition to nearly any high-end gaming PC build. However, if you're looking to drop some serious bucks, or just want to take your setup to the next level, make sure to check out our guide on the best gaming monitors.