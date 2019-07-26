This 27-inch 4K gaming monitor is just $260 right now

Investing in a new monitor can always be something of a gamble, but when you can get them on the cheap and don't have to risk a ton of cash, it's always good to pounce on great deals. That's the case with the LG 27UD58-B 4K gaming monitor up for grabs right now for a considerable amount of cash off.

Newegg has the LG 27UD58-B for just $260 right now, which is $140 off its original price of $400. It usually retails between $290 and $350, and has never dropped down to $260 until now. Newegg Premier members can also snag free 3-day shipping to sweeten the pot, so you can get the monitor even sooner.

You get a 27-inch IPS display for the money, with 4K resolution at 3840x2160, as well as FreeSync tech. It includes one DisplayPort 1.2 on the back, as well as 2 HDMI ports to get you started. The refresh rate could be better at just 60Hz, but it's still very much a quality monitor for less than $300, and that's a deal worth looking into further.

With a wide, sturdy base, 5ms response time, and adjustable pivot, swivel, tilt, and height, you can customize the monitor to your liking so you can get comfortable while settling in with your favorite game, work that needs finishing, or your latest streaming session.

Need something bigger and beefier? You're in luck! There are tons of other options—have a look at our picks for the best gaming monitors available to see what else is out there.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.