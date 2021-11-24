This 27-inch 165Hz curved gaming monitor from Asus is just $240 right now

If you're on the lookout for a new display but don't want to break the bank, you could do a lot worse than this 27-inch Asus TUF Gaming curved panel. It's currently on sale at Newegg for $239.99 (with rebate), down from $329.99 for Black Friday. That's a saving of $90 if you're looking to break into the world of curved panels.

With a native resolution of 2560 x 1440, this 27-inch Asus monitor doesn't quite hit the 4K mark, but it does boast a 165Hz refresh rate with a crisp 1ms response time. It also has Freesync support for those AMD enthusiasts.

You may have the best gaming setup in the world but if your display isn't up to snuff, you could be missing out on performance. Likewise, forking out for a top of the range, 4K gaming monitor isn't going to do a lot of good if your GPU doesn't have the capability. This Asus curved gaming monitor sits somewhere in the middle ground.

Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ monitor Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ | 27-inch | 1440p |165Hz | $329.99 $239.99 at Newegg (save $90)

With a curved panel and a rather nice 165Hz refresh, not to mention the 1ms response time, this Asus TUF gaming monitor is not to be sniffed at. It's one of our favourite monitors and the model is only a couple of years old. Not a bad buy.

