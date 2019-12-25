This 240Hz Alienware gaming monitor is on sale for $350 right now ($50 off)

If you're looking for a monitor upgrade, the 2019 version of Alienware's AW2720HF display is a solid option. It's a better option than ever right now, because it has dropped to $349.99 on Amazon. That's $50 below the usual cost, and matches the previous all-time low price from Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

This display boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, "AlienFX" RGB lighting, and a 27-inch 1080p IPS panel. You get one DisplayPort and two HDMI connectors for input, as well as four USB 3.0 pass-through ports. No more reaching behind your desktop to plug in a flash drive.

It's designed for use with AMD FreeSync, but Nvidia has certified it as G-Sync Compatible, so you can also use it with 10-series GTX or 20-series RTX GeForce grahics cards (as long as the monitor is connected over DisplayPort).